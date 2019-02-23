'I love this man!': Newcastle fans react to Miguel Almiron's 'FANTASTIC' full debut

Miguel Almiron made his full Newcastle United debut in the win over Huddersfield Town - and fans were left drooling over a fine performance.

The Paraguayan failed to get on the scoresheet during the 2-0 triumph over the Terriers, but sparked St James's Park into life with a lively performance as the Magpies secured a fine win.

Almiron received a standing ovation when he was withdrawn for Christian Atsu, and supporters have praised him heavily on social media following the game.

Here's what Newcastle fans have been saying:

@jackskii said: "What a result, I love this man."

@BrownoBrowno added: "I love Miggy Almiron more than words can express"

@nufcsanjay commented: "Easy win there for the lads, could have easily been 10-0. Still three important points, takes a bit of pressure off. We have a quality player in our hands with Almiron. Was exceptional throughout, and an ever present threat. Tuesday will be a lot tougher"

@lumberweasel tweeted: "Almiron was FANTASTIC in his full debut. Smart, lively, and excellent on the ball. The lineup play was a joy to watch, and this #nufc team looks as complete as I've seen then under Rafa. Let's see how they kick on from here"

@BNJMCG1 posted: "Very unlucky not to have scored 4 or 5 today, very impressive performance, very impressive home debut by Almirón! Longstaff didn’t put a foot wrong again a very good young prospect who I suspect will be on Southgates radar! Overall great 3 points, great result!"

@GeordieSquires added: "Don’t want to get too excited but my god Almiron is top quality. A footballer with brains and pace. Just a shame he’s lining up with at least 7 donkeys every week!"

@Dickonortheast said: "No end of highlights tonight for Match of the Day on #nufc Almiron debut, Longstaff & Kennedy’s effort, the leg breaker red card & multiple chances"

@BrianNUFC posted: "Could have been anything that. Ridiculously one sided. Some much welcome creativity in the final third and the spark we’ve missed in Almiron. Great full debut. Perez and Longstaff also stand outs"

@EvanWest99 tweeted; "Couldn’t afford to slip up against the bottom team, especially since they were down to 10 men for 70 minutes. Important win. Very promising performance from Almiron on his full debut. Need to back it up against Burnley on Tuesday - will be a much tougher game"

@Nufcirving1010 commented: "Have we ever seen another Newcastle United side as composed as this one, because I certainly don’t think we have! Fantastic performance and not a single bad performer on the pitch today. Almiron and Longstaff stand out ones for me