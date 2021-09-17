'I really love Steve Bruce' - Allan Saint-Maximin shows support for under-fire Steve Bruce at Newcastle United

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Frenchman’s second goal of the campaign earned the Magpies’ a point against Leeds United in the Friday night game at St James’s Park.

However, fans continued to chant against Bruce as the club’s winless start to the campaign continued – leaving them 18th in the Premier League table after five games.

Despite the St James’s Park crowd voicing their desire for Bruce to vacate his head coach role, Saint-Maximin stuck by his manager, who he admits is in a difficult situation.

He told Sky Sports: “To be honest, I really love Steve Bruce because he gives me a chance to show my quality in the Premier League with Newcastle.

"I know for every manager it’s difficult. Sometimes you have a good time, sometimes you have a bad time but we are together and we have to stay together.

"We win together and we lose together. We just have to keep going, work in training.

"I always try to do my best for him and try to help my team win games.”

Saint-Maximin started up top on his own with Callum Wilson sidelined until October.

Joelinton has since come into the starting XI, and Saint-Maximin heaped praise on his teammate.

He added: “It's difficult because he’s a really good striker. I have a good relationship with him.

"I think every player is important. You can see how Joelinton played, for me today he was amazing.

"We have to stay together and to always try and do our best to win the game.”

