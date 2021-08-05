'I think he's done an amazing job' - Pundit questions Newcastle United fans' frustration towards Steve Bruce

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The Magpies head coach, after guiding the club to 12th in the Premier League table last season, remains unpopular with sections of the United fanbase.

Pressure began to build on Bruce when his side won just twice in 21 matches between December and April and as a result fell deep into relegation trouble.

However, a surprisingly strong end to the campaign saw Newcastle finish 17 points above the drop zone.

Nevertheless, anti-Bruce chants were heard from the away end at United’s pre-season friendly at Rotherham, with frustration also directed at Mike Ashley and the Premier League amid the ongoing takeover saga.

And later that week, a report from the Daily Star claimed Bruce was set to be handed a new three-year contract by Ashley.

Reacting to those rumours, Kenny insists Bruce has “had it tough” on Tyneside but has done “amazing”.

Kenny told Football Insider: "It’s a strange one because he’s trying to get the sale of the club through.

“Unless the owners want to keep Bruce as well, that could be one explanation.

“For me, Bruce has had it tough at Newcastle. They have had so many injuries.

“You could see that when they got their squad together later in the season, they started to get results and go further up the table.

“Personally, I think he’s done an amazing job at Newcastle. He got some great results.

“I don’t know why the fans are furious. I know they don’t want Ashley there but I think Bruce has done a good job with the cards he’s been dealt.”

