Joe Willock ‘let his football do the talking’ for Newcastle United at Birmingham City after a difficult week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willock was subject to racist abuse on social media following Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the Premier League earlier this month.

Following the abuse, Newcastle released a statement condemning the abuse and stating Willock had the club’s full support. The club has also reported the abuse to Instagram owners Meta and the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willock was then named in Newcastle’s starting line-up in the FA Cup fourth round clash at Birmingham City on Saturday, scoring twice in a 3-2 win.

Newcastle United hold a private meeting with Joe Willock

After his brace at St Andrew’s, Willock spoke about the support provided by Howe and the club when speaking to the media.

“Yes, definitely [a tough week],” Willock admitted. “But when you have a good family around you, when you have teammates that are like your family, when you have a manager that you can speak to about anything, you know, it makes it so much easier.

“The day after [the abuse], straight away, the manager, we had a meeting in his office and stuff. And he gave me comfort and we spoke about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's why I have so much respect for this manager and his team, you know. I want to give him everything for this badge because they've helped me through the hardest of times.”

Eddie Howe praises Joe Willock’s response

Howe was pleased with the manner in which Willock conducted himself on and off the pitch following the abuse. The midfielder could keep his place in the side at Manchester City this weekend after replacing the injured Anthony Gordon on the left wing.

Gordon will be assessed further following what was described as a ‘minor’ thigh issue.

“Joe has handled himself this week really well,” Howe said. “I think his response to what he suffered was really admirable, very strong-willed person, loves his football, and I think he's just concentrated on that this week and tried to put all other distractions behind him. But it's been a nice response from Joe, and he let his football do the talking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's such a talented lad. We really want to see Joe at his best. It's been a stop-start season for him, but [Saturday was] a big moment.

“I think the two goals are typical, Joe. I mean, I was really pleased with the second one because from our perspective, we desperately didn't want extra time, but we didn't have a second half with lots of goal-scoring opportunities. So we needed to be clinical when they came and thankfully Joe was.”