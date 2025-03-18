Newcastle United defender Dan Burn was jokingly told to retire by club legend Alan Shearer after scoring in Sunday’s Carabao Cup win over Liverpool.

Sunday’s victory at Wembley Stadium made history for Newcastle as Burn and his team-mates ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. Burn’s header gave Newcastle the lead before Alexander Isak made it 2-0 in the second half.

Liverpool pulled back a consolation through substitute Federico Chiesa in stoppage time as the match ended 2-1.

After the game, Shearer met up with the Newcastle squad for the post-match celebrations at the Wembley BOXPARK outside of Wembley Stadium. And then Shearer gave his fellow Geordie some tongue-in-cheek career advice.

Alan Shearer advises Dan Burn to retire

Reflecting on his encounter with Burn, Shearer said: “I was having a pint with him last night, and I said, you might as well retire because of the week you've had, it's not getting any better.”

In reality the hard work continues for Burn as less than 24 hours after his Wembley goal, he joined up with the England squad for the first time. Shearer retired from England duty ahead of his 30th birthday back in 2000 while Burn will be looking to earn his first England caps ahead of his 33rd birthday in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia at Wembley.

When asked what he told Shearer in response to his retirement advise, Burn said: “I said, ‘I've got England international duty tomorrow’. And he said, oh, yeah, okay, we'll see after that!

“But no I still feel I've got a good few years left in this, yeah. So, no retirement.”

Dan Burn thought he’d ‘missed’ England opportunity

Burn has now scored in the Champions League and a major tournament final for Newcastle. But at 32, the defender thought his chance of representing his country had passed him by.

“Yes, I think so,” he said. “There was a little bit of chatter around the World Cup in 2022 when I was playing left-back. I thought there might have been a chance then, but I felt it was hard.

“I'd never played any international football at all, which worked against me. But I can't gain that experience without having international football. So it was sort of a situation that wasn't ideal for me.

“I did genuinely think that it had probably passed me by in 2022. But as I said, when the new manager came in, it was always that feeling that you never know.

“Similar when I went to Newcastle. I'd never ever thought that I was going to be able to play for Newcastle. Then it was one of those where the opportunities passed me by, but luckily I managed to pick it up.

“When the new manager came in, yeah, there was sort of a clean slate, but I think once you've been passed over so many international breaks, you sort of accept that the time's passed, but luckily the new manager's taken a chance on me, and as I said, I just wanted to try and sort of grasp the opportunity.”