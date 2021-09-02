'I watched GOAL!' - Santiago Munoz's brilliant reaction after signing for Newcastle United

Santiago Munoz joins Newcastle United on loan from Santos Laguna. (Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images)

Mexican forward Munoz, 19, joins the Magpies on an 18-month loan deal from Santos Laguna, which includes an option to buy.

He’ll team up with the club’s under-23s, currently managed by Gary Caldwell on an interim basis, as he bids to earn a permanent contract on Tyneside.

There has been a lot of publicity around his signing with his name and journey almost identical to GOAL! film star Santiago Munoz.

He said: "I remember when I was a kid, I watched the GOAL! movie and got excited and I still do!

“It’s a dream come true.

"I don’t know the city but it’s a great team and a great institution - I think I’ll fit in well over there."

Munoz, who was born in the United States, made his senior breakthrough at Santos last year – claiming three goals and three assists during his 13 league games.

"I'll carry the Santos Fans in my heart,” he added.

"I'm very thankful to them. From the moment I was moved into the first team, they supported me.

"I have Club Santos tattooed inside of me. The fact that I'm going there is like a Guerrero going there, a Club Santos player.

"All the values and the things that they showed me here, I'll takeover over there and wherever I go."

Internationally, Munoz has represented Mexico at under-23s level.

He added: "I will never forget the opportunities that Club Santos and the institution has given me - they had a big impact on my life.

"I lived a dream.

"I left home and it isn't easy to leave so young, but I think that it helped a lot to come to this club and to know that here they don't just help you as a player and a professional, but also as a person and I am very grateful for that.

"We formed a family in Club Santos and I'll hold on to the memories and I'll never forget them.

"A unique thing about the club is the 'Ganar Sirviendo' (to win and to serve) philosophy that helped me a lot as a person.

"On the football side, the coaches really helped me develop."

