The Magpies took a surprise lead at Anfield thanks to a fine long-range finish from Jonjo Shelvey.

Liverpool equalised on the 20 minute mark as Diogo Jota fired in from close range after his initial header was brilliantly saved by Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle goal.

Meanwhile, United midfielder Hayden was down holding his head inside the penalty area but referee Mike Dean refrained from stopping play so the goal stood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Understandably, Newcastle fans were furious with the decision to play on. Here’s what they had to say on Twitter…

@LiamDowson_55: “So what’s happened to stopping the play for a head injury?”

@Jordan32H: “If that was the other way round the whistle would’ve been blown within a millisecond of the player being down.”

@cwann88: “Hayden having his lie down in the wrong place today.”

Mike Dean reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

@Barnes165Chris: “Ironically, too many times I’ve found myself asking why has the ref stopped it when players clearly don’t have a head injury. Tonight it was the right decision that has hit us. Look at the players immediate reactions when they hit the ground. Up, look around then down.”

@FlashThompson16: “Well. They gave us 20 minutes of (false) hope. Better than the usual average.”

@DougShulman: “Why on earth did Mike Dean not stop play - as he should do - it was a head injury - and was right in front of him. Play continued for a good 6-7 seconds after the man went to ground. Not good, not good at all.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.