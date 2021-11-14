'If they want to sit down and talk' – Alan Shearer open to Newcastle United return

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Magpies’ legendary record goalscorer’s last role at the club came when he stepped in to manage the remaining eight games of the 2008/09 campaign.

Shearer had expected to stay on as Toon boss and lead the Championship promotion charge, however then-owner Mike Ashley fell silent and Chris Hughton took over.

Things soon turned sour. Shearer’s bar was renamed as NINE bar and his statue, while designated just outside of St James’s Park, is still not on club grounds.

But under the new ownership, the 51-year-old is willing to hold talks over a possible return, but believes they have bigger decisions to make first.

He told The Overlap: “They (the new owners) have far more important and bigger decisions to make than who they’re going to bring in as an ambassador or who they’re going to bring to the games.

“If they want to sit down and talk then, of course, I’ll be willing to do that.

“At the minute, there hasn’t been anything and I wouldn’t expect there to be anything.”

Speaking previously about the prospect of Shearer and Kevin Keegan returning, Staveley said: "I've texted with Alan (Shearer) a lot, and Kevin (Keegan). They're heroes. I'm so excited to be able to sit down with Alan - I hope he gets involved because it's his club and it's so important.

"We don't want to dash in, though. It has to be the right thing that he's doing."

