Iker Casillas names Newcastle United as his favourite English team

Iker Casillas has revealed his affection for Newcastle United on Twitter.

The Porto and Spain goalkeeper has named his favourite teams in a number of countries on Twitter.

And next to an English flag is the name of Newcastle.

Casillas – who made more than 500 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid before joining Porto in the summer of 2015 – was linked with a move to Newcastle last year.

However, United went on to sign former loanee Martin Dubravka on a permament deal.

Casillas, 37, faced Newcastle in a pre-season friendly at the Estadio do Dragao last summer.

The game, which was watched by a crowd of more than 43,000, ended goalless.

Porto, the Portuguese champions, are in the Champions League quarter-finals.