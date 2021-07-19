'I'm done' – 'drained' Newcastle United fans react to latest takeover blow

A Newcastle fan shows his frustration during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St. James Park on May 19, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The arbitration hearing, which will decide whether last summer’s proposed £300million sale to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley and backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund can be resurrected, has been adjourned until ‘early 2022’.

The parties attended a hearing on Monday, July 19 in the case between Newcastle United and the Premier League.

A club statement confirmed: “The main hearing of the arbitration has regrettably now been adjourned until early 2022 due to issues with the disclosure of evidence.

“The parties will be making no further comment at this time.”

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the news…

@markbradley1986: “A disappointing outcome and a very vague statement which I assume was also out of NUFCs control. You'd think the issue was with the PL disclosure as they asked for more time last week but it's purely speculation. Unfortunately this is just going to drag and drag and drag.”

@BewickMalcolm: “What happened to our top sports lawyers, how did they let this happen?”

@LeeErrington: “This is a disgrace and is shambolic to say the least. How can this be adjourned until 2022 when the #EPL & Richard Masters stated that this would be dealt with in a timely fashion. I hope that the #EPL gets everything that comes their way in the CAT.”

@Todd_Swain: “If this is Newcastle’s fault, it’s absolutely amateur, if as expected it’s the Premier League’s fault then someone needs to step in and sort this whole mess out.”

@prattyx8: “I'm done with the whole thing, after 30 years I'm walking away from the club because it's absolutely embarrassing! I wasted far too much money, effort and energy on something that over the last 14 years has given nothing back! There’s no enjoyment in anything Newcastle United!”

@ConnorNUFC_: “Relegation survival it is and the season hasn't even started. Steve Bruce and an owner who doesn't even want to own the club - it's actually really sad and I'm drained out to the core of it now. Another year of a "possible takeover" just to get nowhere. Waste of time.”

@cm9798: “ The North East is being denied serious investment and these chumps are allowed to keep kicking the can down the road. It’s a joke.”

