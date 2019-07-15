Bruce has reportedly resigned from the Championship club this morning, along with coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, as a move back to the Premier League and United nears.

And Waddle, speaking to the Mirror, doesn’t think Bruce will be intimidated by the challenge of taking on the Newcastle job, following on from fan favourite Rafa Benitez – but he has questioned the motives behind the move.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Ex Newcastle player and media pundit Chris Waddle looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on November 1, 2014 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“The Newcastle job is a massive ­challenge for Steve Bruce,” said Waddle.

“Don’t get me wrong, Newcastle are a huge club, but he’s having to follow ­Benitez, who has been one of the most popular ­managers they’ve ever had.

“So he’s got his work cut out – it’s the biggest job he’s taken on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s highly regarded at Wednesday, the fans have taken to him. He had a good run late in the season and nearly got them in the play-offs. Four or five more wins and they might have been ­in the top six.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Steve Bruce, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday at The Den on February 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

“Everybody is expecting good things from Wednesday. They’re in pre-season and have been to Portugal and look fit, sharp and ready to go. So to go and speak to Newcastle, a lot of people are taking a step back and asking, ‘Why?’ They’ll be upset that he wants to leave. I’m surprised by it, too, because he was starting to build a team gearing up for the Premier League.”

Waddle continued: “I would have thought that Old Trafford would have been the job he has always wanted. He’s managed Sunderland too, of course, which the Newcastle fans will pick up on very quickly.

“I don’t think he’s scared of a challenge, and he’s had some success at a few clubs, and not much success at others.