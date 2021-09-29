'I’m with Steve Bruce' - Newcastle United tipped to retain Premier League status despite poor start

Steve Bruce’s side’s winless start to the campaign means they sit 17th in the table with just three points from six matches.

Supporters are chanting for Bruce, who has won just seven of his previous 34 games, to vacate his head coach position.

Agbonlahor, who has regularly came out in support of his former boss, believes Bruce is best man for the job.

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He told talkSPORT: “I still think there is no other manager who could get better out of those players for Newcastle.

"I’m with Steve Bruce. Last week against Leeds, they really put in a challenge. It was a team fighting and playing for their manager.

"Once you see a team is playing and working hard for their manager and listening to their manager, then I’ve got faith in him.

"I think Newcastle will be fine.”

