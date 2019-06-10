'Imagine Bobby Robson's student becoming the manager' - 10 things Newcastle United fans said about Jose Mourinho links

With Newcastle United, things are never boring. Few clubs do total disaster to the beyond bizarre quite like the Magpies.

And this weekend brought yet more of the gloriously unusual at St James's Park. While Rafa Benitez's contract uncertainty and takeover talk rumbles on, United were linked with another one the world's biggest names, subject to the Bin Zayed Group taking the reins.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in discussing the vacancy if control of the club is wrestled away from Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley.

But what do fans think about it? Here's 10 things YOU said about the links to the former Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan manager, who was famously Bobby Robson's translator at Barcelona.

"I cant think of anyone other than Jose Mourinho himself who wants him at the Toon." - @MartyBelfort

"Jose Mourinho would be an awful appointment considering he doesn't know how to win a Premier League game at St James's Park." - @GeordieRobM

"If Rafa leaves (and I want him to stay!) would you be happy with Jose Mourinho?? I love his arrogance and winning mentality." - @Richie_TCSE

"Can’t argue with his quality but do do you really expect him to embrace the city and culture like Rafa? Jose is all about the 1st team and quick results, no interest in long term." - @84WalkerJ

"Wouldn’t want him. Parks the bus too much." - @mtrott70

"Top manager with Bobby Robson link makes sense, if Rafa doesn't stay, which he won't." - @RyanMoseleynufc

"100% take Jose as manager. Where ever he goes he wins trophies. He is a natural winner - Imagine Bobby Robson's student becoming the manager." - @Lee_NUFC85

"I've got nothing but respect for Rafa Benitez. Personally I hope he stays on, if not I'd still take Jose Mourinho. He's a top manager!" - @jamessharkey05

"We would be mad to even consider him. He can only win if he has more money than every other club." - @PeterLoadman

"Before Rafa arrived at #nufc any fan would be falling over themselves to get Jose Mourinho. Now, he would be a distant second choice for most. That’s how good Rafa has been for us!" - @DeKuip02