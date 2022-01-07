The January transfer window is barely a week old, but Newcastle United have already confirmed one major signing.

England international Kieran Trippier has completed his move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle and Newcastle fans took to social media to express their delight.

Here is how the news was received by Newcastle United supporters on Twitter:

Kieran Trippier playing for England (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

@Dan96___: Incredible signing this, especially with our position in the table. Fair play to Trippier aswell seeing the potential and buying into a project

@Vince_FM: Great transfer, there's enough time to sign proper reinforcements for the other positions, if you can keep doing it like this, relegation won't be a problem anymore.

@GregNUST: Great start in the transfer market by our new owners. Ambitious, acted fast and decisively. Howay United. #nufc

@SDIXON1902: England international right back, champion of Spain. As a first signing goes doesn’t get much better. Absolute bargain too!

@WesRobson: Yes what a signing this lad will be for us, class player and someone who can put a ball in, fantastic start to the window, wow this isn't how Windows go for us, thank you @NUFC who is next #NUFC

@JHovell9: Unreal first signing

@IrishMagsNUFC: What a signing, man. First of many, hopefully. #NUFC

@JakeJackmann: Good signing. Immediately becomes one of our best players. Biggest positive for me is his ability to progress the ball from the defensive and middle thirds. Our current defence can’t do that. #nufc

@adamtones92: Thrilled with this signing! Top player

@BrandonFenna: Really like this signing from Newcastle. With such newly acquired wealth it’s tempting to go for a sexy attacking signing but they went with an obvious upgrade in an area of weakness who knows the league and will likely take little adjustment period.

@TBOTT_: Chuffed to bits with this. What a cracking first signing that is! Welcome to the family @trippier2. On to the next on! #NUFC

@geordiegalg: Absolutely incredible first signing. Didn't allow myself to believe it until the official unveiling. Hopefully just the start now. Fascinating to see what happens next. It all feels very alien at the moment, we're not used to this! #KieranTrippier #NUFC

