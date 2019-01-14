Injury-hit Rafa Benitez calls up exciting winger for Newcastle's FA Cup replay

Callum Roberts has been called up for Newcastle United's FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers.

Roberts has been added to Rafa Benitez's squad for tomorrow night's third-round replay at Ewood Park.

The winger, 21, joins fellow Under-23 players Sean Longstaff and Jamie Sterry in the squad.

Roberts made his first-team debut three years ago in an FA Cup defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Benitez, United's manager, will again be without Jonjo Shelvey, Paul Dummett and Mohamed Diame for the Blackburn fixture.

"It's more or less the same in terms of injuries," said Benitez. "Shelvey and Dummett are not available, and Diame is not available either.

"(Karl) Darlow still has some problems too. We will try to find the right balance."