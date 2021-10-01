Injury-hit Steve Bruce calls up teenager to his Newcastle United squad
Steve Bruce called up an 18-year-old to his depleted first-team squad ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Molineux.
Joe White has been with Bruce's senior squad since pre-season, when he impressed in friendlies against Burton Albion and Rotherham United, while Elliot Anderson was promoted last season.
And another Under-23 midfielder, Lucas De Bolle, joined in yesterday’s session ahead of Saturday’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
De Bolle was born in Edinburgh, and relocated to Newcastle aged 13. Speaking in July after signing his first professional contract, De Bolle said: "I'm very excited for it, because it's for a club I've supported for so long. I've watched so many first-team games at St. James's Park, and I'm very excited to get started. I want to keep getting many opportunities and play as many games as possible."
Jack Young and Remi Savage also took part in the session. Bruce, United's head coach, has a number of injury concerns ahead of the Wolves game.