Injury, selection dilemmas & pressure – Steve Bruce's key Newcastle United issues under the spotlight

Newcastle United return to Premier League action on Saturday – with Watford the visitors to St James’s Park in what already looks like a crucially important top flight encounter.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 16:45

United’s poor start to the campaign – three losses out of four in all competitions – has been glossed over somewhat by the remarkable win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Sunday.

Writer Liam Kennedy takes a look at issues facing Steve Bruce, who looks to record his first home win at the third attempt.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Yoshinori Muto of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with Matthew Longstaff of Newcastle United (R) and Christian Atsu of Newcastle United (L) during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park on August 28, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)