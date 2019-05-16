Interest in Newcastle takeover | Rafa sent for crunch talks today | Everton winger linked with Tyneside move | Toon loanee returns to parent club | Updates on Chelsea, Manchester United & Tottenham

All the latest Premier League gossip from around the web - including a big day for Newcastle United.

Roma and AC Milan could be interested in the Maurizio Sarri, with Chelsea happy to let the Italian leave - the Blues may turn to Watford boss Javi Gracia. (Express)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard, whose side have reached the Championship play-off final, has been chosen to return to former club Chelsea to replace Sarri. (Star)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is set to meet Magpies owner Mike Ashley on Thursday to discuss his future, with the Spaniard's deal expiring this summer. (Times)

West Brom's failure to secure promotion from the Championship means 29-year-old Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon, who spent the season on loan at Newcastle, will have a £16.5 million release clause when he return to the Baggies. (Mirror)

West Brom will hold talks with former Brighton boss Chris Hughton next week as they bid to persuade him to make a swift return to management. (Telegraph)

Tottenham are among the clubs looking at Bayer Leverkusen's 23-year-old Germany midfielder Julian Brandt, who is understood to have a £21.5 million release clause for this summer. (Mail)

Jose Mourinho claims a 'nice guy' manager can end up becoming a 'puppet' in an apparent message to his Manchester United successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Talksport)

Chelsea's 21-year-old England international striker Tammy Abraham has been linked with a permanent move to loan club Aston Villa, is a target for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. (Sun)

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is closing in on a return to the Premier League and is reportedly considering multiple offers - the 32-year-old Nigerian spent the second half of last season with Middlesbrough. (ESPN)

Brazilian winger Kenedy, on loan this season at Newcastle, has returned to Chelsea - the Blues reportedly want to set to sell the 23-year-old in the summer. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Burnley have triggered an extension to Aaron Lennon's contract - ending the possibility Leeds could re-sign him for free this summer. (Sun)

Three senior players are to leave Turf Moor this summer, with the future of Peter Crouch still to be determined. Defender Stephen Ward and goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard have not had their contracts renewed, while striker Jon Walters is retiring from football due to injury. (Burnley website)

Brighton are assessing at least two other options as they aim to replace the sacked Chris Hughton. (Argus)

Hull City’s Fraizer Campbell has been linked with a move to Huddersfield Town. (Hull Daily Mail)

Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace he wants to leave this summer in search of Champions League football - Roy Hodgson could demand £80 million for the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international forward. (Mail)

Despite interest from Inter Milan, Juventus have begun negotiations with Manchester United for 30-year-old out-of-favour Chile forward Alexis Sanchez. (Independent)

Manchester United are eyeing a £50 million move for Crystal Palace defensive duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Patrick Van Aanholt. (Sun)

Manchester United are closing in on Swansea's 21-year-old Wales international winger Daniel James. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester United are also worried that they will miss out on top target Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England international winger Jadon Sancho this summer. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea are not planning to extend ex-Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain's loan - the London club intent send the 31-year-old striker back to parent club Juventus after the Europa League final. (Mail)

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie may be offered the chance to stay in the Premier League next year with reports that Southampton and Newcastle are eyeing potential bids for the 29-year-old this summer. (Sun)

Interest in buying the Tyneside club is rife, but a deal is not yet close. (Chronicle)