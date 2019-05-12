'Interesting!': Newcastle United fans react to Rafa Benitez's bold selection call at Fulham

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle United side to take on Fulham - and supporters have been quick to react.

The Newcastle boss has named a strong side for the trip to London - although the biggest talking point comes from Isaac Hayden, who looks set to start at right-back in a bold call.

That means Jonjo Shelvey and Mo Diame start in midfield, with Ki Sung-yeung injured.

Here's what supporters were saying about the side on social media:

@Adrian____29 said: "Hayden right-back? Okay"

@DPFinn99 added: "Should of put Sorensen on bench"

@MagpieSlug posted: "Good to see Cass and Watts on the bench. They deserve it after good seasons."

@bethmann99 commented: "Nice to see Watts and Cass on the bench!! Hope this isn’t the last time we’ll see Rafa and Rondon with the Toon!! Let’s finish strong lads!!"

@Andy_Newc posted: "Why are we playing a strong side!"

@WorAlmiron24 simply said: "Interesting"

@LiamWatson11 added: "Strong team today! A comfortable 3-0 win I hope! Cmon the toon"