International goalkeeper linked with Newcastle, Manchester United set to break the bank; Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City in the news

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Swansea stopper Lukasz Fabianski.

The News Shopper in London report that Fabianski is set for a move away from the recently-relegated Swans with a number of Premier League teams interested in securing his services - including Newcastle.

The stopper featured in all 38 of his side's Premier League outings last season and has plenty of top-flight experience following a seven year spell at Arsenal.

Crystal Palace and Watford are also credited with an interest in the 33-year-old who was one of Swansea's better performers during the last campaign,

Fabianski has just a year left to run on his contract and the report suggests that he could be available for a cut-price fee of £5million.

There's still little transfer news from the Stadium of Light, as Stewart Donald closes in on a managerial appointment.

Here's the rest of the news hitting the back pages today:

Manchester United are willing to pay £79million to sign Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich - although Juventus have an option to purchase the Brazilian permanently after his loan spell in Italy last season (Sun)

Napoli and Italy midfielder Jorginho continues to interest Manchester City, who are lining-up a £52million bid (Calciomercato)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has identified his three key transfer targets as Anthony Martial, Ryan Sessegnon and Matthijs de Ligt (Mirror)

21-year-old Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is interesting Arsenal, although Juventus are also keen on the Roma youngster (Sky Sports)

Liverpool hope to seal a £60million move for Lyon's Nabil Fekir after the Champions League final (Mirror)

Former West Ham manager Slaven Billic is in line to become the new manager of China (Sun)

Frank Lampard has held talks with Derby County about becoming their new manager after Gary Rowett left the club (Mirror)