Eddie Howe has made three changes to the side that drew with Brentford last week.

The main headline is the inclusion of Martin Dubravka for his first Newcastle United appearance of the season.

Here, we summarise how Newcastle United fans reacted to the team news on social media:

Martin Dubravka has made his return to the Newcastle United first-team (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

@LiamDowson_55: WOAHHHHH MARTIN DUBRAVKAAAAA

@S9Wolf: Wow I did NOT expect that! Come on boys! #HWTL

@Cullercoats111: Not bad. I’m still bemused however with Fernandez. Not even a sub. What’s going on?

@LiamRice6: Happy with the look of that #NUFC

@alexpoole19: Probably the most attacking team we could possibly play. Howay the lads!! #nufc

@nufcsanjay: Ryan Fraser right wing back...very interesting. I know Howe used him there a few times at Bournemouth. I'm not against it tbh, we need to find a way to get him into the team, and this might be it. We all know how great his delivery can be from the right. #NUFC

@_SJB_21: Pleased to see Dubravka back in the fold. Intrigued to see Ryan Fraser playing RWB? #NUFC

@chris_armin: Dubravka back and by the looks of it Eddie’s going for it! Proper up for this now!#HWTL #NUFC #ARSNEW

@turnbullmichae7: Attacking team again but no DM in there to protect a leaky back 4. Can see them using this to their advantage. We just need to finish our chances and score more than them

@nufc188: Very attacking side hope fraser is willing to track back with tierney and saka on that side. Come on you mags

@cjlow_: Must be a reason why Fernandez is still not even making the squad

@LawesDisorder: Glad to see Dubravka back. This is laid out as if we're playing 3-4-3, but those players could easily be set up in a 4-2-3-1. Perhaps that flexibility is what we're going for. Excited to see us play today. #nufc

@GeordiPaul81: Ooooo Martin Dubravkaaaaa #nufc #ARNEW #comeonyoumaggies

@kieraandixon: Dubravka back, Schar starts! No more Clark! And Fraser at wing back. Eddie Howe’s black and white Mags #NUFC

@bentaylor605: This could be interesting… certainly not a 0-0 anyway! #nufc

