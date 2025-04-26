Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed he was left ‘really frustrated’ as his side were reduced to ten men at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ipswich headed to St James’ Park knowing nothing but a win would preserve their Premier League status and despite starting the game strongly, their difficult task was made nigh-on impossible when defender Ben Johnson was shown a red card in the 37th minute. The former West Ham man was booked by referee Michael Salisbury just minutes before picking up his second booking for a foul on Alexander Isak.

Whilst his second yellow was fairly clear cut, Johnson’s first booking caused much debate in the immediate aftermath. The defender was punished for simulation after going down under a challenge from Dan Burn - a challenge which could have resulted in a red card for the Magpies man had the referee made a different decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran McKenna on Ben Johnson red card

McKenna let his frustrations show as Johnson was given his marching orders, pleading with the fourth official as his player walked down the tunnel. His side would hold out for around ten minutes before going behind to Isak’s penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Speaking about the decision post-match,McKenna again revealed his frustrations, saying: “I think just the first yellow was the key decision in my opinion to be honest. I think we were really frustrated with that one because as I say, at the time Ben Johnson's running through, takes a touch past the last man, he's running a pretty much full pelt with the ball, Dan Burn takes his leg out, his foot and his knee across Ben.

“Whether there's minimum contact, little contact, no contact, I don't know but I think the forward in that situation is natural to go over the contact. You don't have to get smashed by the defender, it's natural to try and ride the contact.

“Of course whether it's a foul, no foul is really, really marginal and there will be 100 or so slow motion replays to see what contact there was that I haven't seen but I don't think there's any need to give the yellow card, he's not that type of player. I think he's expecting the contact when Dan Burn takes his leg out and he tries to get out of the way of the contact and if the referee doesn't think it's a free kick then fair enough but to put a full back in that situation makes it really, really difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Second yellow I think in isolation you can say a yellow can be good but again I think when it's a player's first foul of the game and the first yellow was a couple of minutes earlier and it was very debatable in my opinion. I've said that because it happened earlier in the season.

“I think a red card in football is such a big thing that there should be room for discretion in those areas when it's a first foul and it's very close after a very debatable yellow card.”