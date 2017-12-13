Is Amanda Staveley's £300m bid the 'good news' Rafa Benitez was talking about at Newcastle?

Is this the "good news" Rafa Benitez was talking about?

Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners have tabled an improved offer, thought to be around £300million, for Newcastle United.

When he sat down with journalists yesterday ahead of tonight's home game against Everton, Benitez spoke of the need for clarity.

Benitez, the club's manager, said he wanted to know his January transfer budget – sooner rather than later.

Where there's uncertainty, Benitez wants certainty.

Asked by a TV journalist about a proposed meeting with managing director Lee Charnley, Benitez said: “It's always helpful if you have information.

"Hopefully, after the Everton game, we'll have good news and everybody will be happy."

The transfer situation is inextricably linked with the ongoing takeover talks.

Owner Mike Ashley doesn't want to spend a penny more than he has to on players before he sells up.

While a sale is unlikely to be completed before the end of January's transfer window – the Premier League will need 30 days to ratify a takeover – the proposed deal, we understand, would see money made available to Benitez next month.

The club is 16th in the Premier League ahead of the Everton game, and Benitez wants to strengthen a number of key positions.

Certainly, United's supporters needed a lift after a disappointing run of results, most recently the weekend's 3-2 home defeat to Leicester City.

Benitez – who didn't hide his frustration at the Newcastle's summer transfer failures – will also be lifted by the prospect of funds.

And the Everton game, all of a sudden, has a different dynamic.

The news of, potentially, the beginning of the end of Ashley's 10-year ownership – and a new direction for the club – will raise spirits inside the stadium.

Benitez said he hoped "everybody will be happy".

And Tyneside, for now, is a lot happier.