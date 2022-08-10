Is Brighton v Newcastle United on TV? When is it and what's the latest team news?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both teams come into this game on the back of a winning start to the season after Graham Potter’s side spoiled Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge of Manchester United.

The Seagulls were very impressive at Old Trafford and will be eyeing a repeat performance in their first outing in-front of their home support.

For Newcastle, this weekend provides an opportunity to end an unwanted record at the Amex Stadium - the Magpies haven’t won there in the Premier League, losing two and drawing three of their last five meetings on the south coast.

Newcastle United haven't defeated Brighton at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the Premier League clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United:

When is Brighton v Newcastle United?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton takes place on Saturday, August 13. Kick-off at the Amex Stadium is at 3pm and the game will be refereed by Graeme Scott.

Is Brighton v Newcastle United on TV?

Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton will not be broadcast on TV in the UK.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport 2 will have full commentary of the match between the Magpies and the Seagulls on the south coast.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will keep you up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the Amex Stadium, including all the pre-match and post-match reaction from events that unfold.

What’s the latest team news?

Eddie Howe will be without the services of Jonjo Shelvey who has been ruled-out of action for 12 weeks.

Updates over the fitness of Jamaal Lascelles, who dropped out of Saturday’s matchday squad with a thigh-injury, are awaited.

Brighton will be without long-term absentee Jakub Moder but should have Alexis MacAllister in contention for Saturday’s game after a slight knock.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Brighton and Hove Albion win: 7/5

Draw: 9/4

Newcastle United win: 2/1