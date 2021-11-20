'Is it January yet?' – Newcastle United fans react to Brentford draw in Eddie Howe's 'first game'
Newcastle United were forced to settle for a point against Brentford in Eddie Howe’s ‘first game in charge’.
Howe watched on a live feed from his hotel room as the Magpies drew 3-3 with the Bees at St James’s Park.
There will be a penny for Howe’s thoughts after the game but for now, here’s how Magpies fans saw it:
@jfkers90: We are going down. Can’t defend at all! #NUFC
@Joe_2802: Gutted that’s not a win but we looked so much better going forward, just need to sort ourselves out at the back now. Howe era underway!
@CTNatural: Great game but same story no win can’t defend need Saint-Maximin so save us 12 games no win all season @SkyBetChamp next season #NEWBRE #NUFC
@Bryonyy1991: Disappointing as the thre points were there to be take ... but it was a far better performance ... keep building, a tough few weeks ahead! Is it January yet? #nufc #newbre #HoweAyTheLads
@RhysMelhuish22: Unlucky.
Their first was a goalkeeper error. Their third was a jammy deflection.
We went close so many times, and that slip from Joe at 3-3 broke my heart.
Other results are disastrous, but at least we'll have a fighting chance now.
@ChilMinJared: Best performance in years. We played with confidence and were unlucky with a big deflection on one goal and goalkeeping error on another.
If we can sort ourselves out at the back and continue to play with confidence we can stay up!
@Aaron96_simpson: So much better going forward! Just need to do a lot of work at the back! Other results didn’t go our way today. Need to start Dubravka next week!