'Is it January yet?' – Newcastle United fans react to Brentford draw in Eddie Howe's 'first game'

Howe watched on a live feed from his hotel room as the Magpies drew 3-3 with the Bees at St James’s Park.

There will be a penny for Howe’s thoughts after the game but for now, here’s how Magpies fans saw it:

@jfkers90: We are going down. Can’t defend at all! #NUFC

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

@Joe_2802: Gutted that’s not a win but we looked so much better going forward, just need to sort ourselves out at the back now. Howe era underway!

@CTNatural: Great game but same story no win can’t defend need Saint-Maximin so save us 12 games no win all season @SkyBetChamp next season #NEWBRE #NUFC

@Bryonyy1991: Disappointing as the thre points were there to be take ... but it was a far better performance ... keep building, a tough few weeks ahead! Is it January yet? #nufc #newbre #HoweAyTheLads

@RhysMelhuish22: Unlucky.

Their first was a goalkeeper error. Their third was a jammy deflection.

We went close so many times, and that slip from Joe at 3-3 broke my heart.

Other results are disastrous, but at least we'll have a fighting chance now.

@ChilMinJared: Best performance in years. We played with confidence and were unlucky with a big deflection on one goal and goalkeeping error on another.

If we can sort ourselves out at the back and continue to play with confidence we can stay up!

@Aaron96_simpson: So much better going forward! Just need to do a lot of work at the back! Other results didn’t go our way today. Need to start Dubravka next week!

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.