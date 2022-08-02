For the first time in over 23 years, Nottingham Forest will play in the top-flight as they make the trip to the north east to face Eddie Howe’s resurgent Magpies.

United and Forest are two of the most in-form teams this calendar year and could be viewed as two of the most unpredictable outfits this season.

The pair haven’t met in the Premier League since 1999 and it’s the visitors who enjoy the better of the most recent matches between the sides having won three of the previous four encounters, including two Carabao Cup wins when the sides were in different divisions.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s Premier League match with Nottingham Forest:

When is Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest takes place on Saturday, August 6. Simon Hooper will referee the match which kicks-off at 3pm at St James’s Park.

Is Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest on TV?

Newcastle United’s clash with Nottingham Forest is not on TV in the UK.

How else can I follow the game?

Full radio commentary of the game at St James’s Park will be available on BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC 5 Live.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you full coverage of proceedings, including all the latest news and updates as well as pre-match and post-match reaction from events that unfold, courtesy of Miles Starforth and Dominic Scurr.

What’s the latest team news?

Jonjo Shelvey will almost certainly miss out after suffering a hamstring injury during pre-season.

Jamal Lewis, Javi Manquillo and Federico Fernandez didn’t feature for the Magpies during pre-season and are all doubtful for Saturday’s game.

Sven Botman and Nick Pope could make their competitive debuts for Newcastle.

Ryan Yates will be missing for Forest but new signing Jesse Lingard may make an appearance.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Newcastle United win: 8/13

Draw: 14/5

Nottingham Forest win: 9/2