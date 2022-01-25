The January transfer window has entered its final week. After a solid start to the window with two additions in its first two weeks, optimism has been tempered slightly as progress on new incomings seems to have stalled slightly.

Clubs across Europe are reluctant to do business with the Magpies this month and despite their desperation to add to their ranks, completing deals seems to be difficult for the new Newcastle United owners.

Right now, Newcastle are locked in a hotly-contested battle to survive the drop this campaign, but is their strongest XI good enough to achieve this come May?

Here, we take a look at Eddie Howe’s strongest Newcastle United starting XI:

Is this team good enough to beat the drop this season? Follow us on Twitter @MouthofTynePod and let us know there.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka has received some slight criticism for his performances since returning from injury, however, what cannot be argued is that he is undoubtedly Newcastle’s best goalkeeper. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier has shown his class since coming to St James’s Park and is probably the first name on Eddie Howe’s team sheet. His work on and off the ball is fantastic and if his start is anything to go by, he could quickly become a Newcastle United hero. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar After a man of the match performance at Elland Road, Schar showed why he is an important part of the Newcastle United defence. He is particularly good with the ball at his feet and gives Newcastle a good option in bringing the ball out of defence. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. CB: Federico Fernandez Fernandez has been sparingly used this season and injury has kept him out of action for the last month or so. Many supporters see the Argentine as the best pure defender at the club and it’s hard to argue that he isn’t worthy of the accolade of the most consistent performer at the club. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales