Is this Newcastle United's strongest starting XI - if the Premier League season started now?

It’s still early days in the transfer window, so there’s no need to panic just yet as the Magpies prepare to face York City and Harrogate Town, a week today.

But theoretically, let’s say the Premier League started right now. What line-up would Bruce select for the opener with West Ham United at St James’s Park?

Here, we run through the strongest starting XI currently available to the 60-year-old head coach. Do you agree or disagree? Let us know…

1. GK: MARTIN DUBRAVKA The Slovakian will return to Tyneside this summer on the back of a difficult Euros but he'll bounce back, no doubt putting in the quality performances he usually does for Newcastle.

2. RWB: JACOB MURPHY Murphy is undoubtedly a Premier League-established right-wing back, as reflected by the club's faith in him to hand the 26-year-old a new six-year contract.

3. CB: FEDERICO FERNANDEZ The 32-year-old is staying put on Tyneside, news that will delight Newcastle fans. At 32, the Argentine remains a class act, with a lot more to give for Newcastle.

4. CB: JAMAAL LASCELLES Newcastle need their captain and his leadership on the field, although did manage without him during the final nine games of last season.