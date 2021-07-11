Is this Newcastle United's strongest starting XI - if the Premier League season started now?
Newcastle United are back in pre-season training – but Steve Bruce is yet to welcome any new faces.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 12:36 pm
It’s still early days in the transfer window, so there’s no need to panic just yet as the Magpies prepare to face York City and Harrogate Town, a week today.
But theoretically, let’s say the Premier League started right now. What line-up would Bruce select for the opener with West Ham United at St James’s Park?
Here, we run through the strongest starting XI currently available to the 60-year-old head coach. Do you agree or disagree? Let us know…
