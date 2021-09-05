Is this Steve Bruce's strongest Newcastle United starting XI after transfer window failure?

Steve Bruce’s side recruited just one player during the three-month window with Joe Willock arriving permanently from Arsenal for £25million.

But on paper, the Magpies’ starting XI from last season remains untouched given Willock was previously on loan.

Overall, the exits of Andy Carroll, Florian Lejeune, Yoshinori Muto, Christian Atsu and Matty Longstaff have made the squad significantly smaller.

Bruce and his squad are now tasked with keeping Newcastle in the Premier League once more – and supporters are fearing the worst.

The United head coach will need to make do with what he’s got and find a way of turning around their winless start to the 2021/22 season.

Here, our writer Jordan Cronin picks the strongest possible starting XI available to Bruce – when everybody is fit and firing:

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Freddie Woodman and Karl Darlow are sound goalkeepers in their own right but Dubravka, when fit, remains United's strongest candidate for the number one spot after an impressive three-and-a-half years on Tyneside.

2. RWB: Jacob Murphy There have been early question marks over the player's ability to defend but the attack-minded 26-year-old proved last season he can carry out the wing-back role effectively.

3. CB: Federico Fernandez While his lack of pace in this system can be exploited, the Argentine is still recognised as one of Newcastle's most consistent defenders - and one of the best overall.

4. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles hasn't enjoyed the greatest start to the season after conceding penalties against Aston Villa and Southampton but as captain, Newcastle need his presence and leadership in the backline.