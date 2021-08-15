Is this the Newcastle United starting XI Steve Bruce will name against West Ham United?

The Magpies head coach confirmed Freddie Woodman would start in between the sticks with Martin Dubravka injured and Karl Darlow recovering from Covid-19.

“Freddie will get his chance,” Bruce said. “He’s waited patiently. He’s played for the last two years

“It’s Freddie’s big opportunity. I’ve been very, very pleased with what I’ve seen over the last six weeks in particular and the reports we had from Swansea have always been very very positive.”

But what about the outfield players? Here, we predict the starting XI Bruce will name against the Hammers.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman Bruce has confirmed Woodman will make his Premier League debut against the Hammers with Martin Dubravka injured and Karl Darlow recovering from Covid-19. Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

2. RWB: Jacob Murphy Murphy has made the right wing back role his own after a string of impressive performances there last season. It also helps that he is becoming a real fans favourite. Photo: Michael Regan Buy photo

3. CB: Federicio Fernandez It’s a hard one to call but the Argentine could get the nod ahead of Fabian Schar on the right side of the back three after featuring more regularly in pre-season. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

4. CB: Jamaal Lascelles United’s captain is expected to return to the heart of the defence after missing the final eight games of last season with a foot injury. Photo: Michael Regan Buy photo