Is this the Newcastle United starting XI Steve Bruce will name against West Ham United?

The Magpies head coach confirmed Freddie Woodman would start in between the sticks with Martin Dubravka injured and Karl Darlow recovering from Covid-19.
“Freddie will get his chance,” Bruce said. “He’s waited patiently. He’s played for the last two years
“It’s Freddie’s big opportunity. I’ve been very, very pleased with what I’ve seen over the last six weeks in particular and the reports we had from Swansea have always been very very positive.”
But what about the outfield players? Here, we predict the starting XI Bruce will name against the Hammers.
