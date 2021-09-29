Is this the Newcastle United starting XI Steve Bruce will select to face Wolves?

Last time out, Steve Bruce changed formation from 5-3-2 to 4-3-3 as his side drew 1-1 at Watford.

The Magpies, who took the lead through Sean Longstaff, squandered numerous chances to win the game before Ismaila Sarr equalised on 73 minutes.

It is likely Bruce will stick with the system – but which players will he turn to at Molineux? Here's our predicted starting XI.

1. GK: Karl Darlow Newcastle are unbeaten since Darlow’s return to the starting XI - drawing with Leeds United and Watford. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. RB: Javier Manquillo Replaced Jacob Murphy in the starting XI. While he might not be as strong going forward, he is defensively more assured. Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

3. CB: Federico Fernandez Fernandez captained the team in Jamaal Lascelles’ absence at Watford, and is expected to do so again at Wolves. Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

4. CB: Ciaran Clark A change to four-man defence seems to have benefited Clark after a steady performance alongside Fernandez at Watford. Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales