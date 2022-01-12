Supporters will be eagerly anticipating the potential debut of Chris Wood whose move, as of 4pm Wednesday January 12, is edging closer to completion.

If completed in time, Wood could make his debut against Watford in what is already a huge ‘relegation six-pointer’.

Eddie Howe’s side know that they could end the day outside the relegation zone, however, to do this they must do what they have only done once in 19 attempts this season - win a Premier League game.

Caludio Ranieri’s Watford will be the team trying to stop that from happening and the Hornets know that a win at St James’s Park would put daylight between them and the Magpies in the table.

Ahead of Saturday’s crucial match, we take a look at how Newcastle United may line-up.

GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka had a shaky afternoon against Cambridge United and Newcastle's No.1. will hope that he can keep a second clean-sheet of the season this weekend.

RB: Kieran Trippier After making his debut in the cup, supporters will once again be eagerly anticipating the full-back making another appearance at St James's Park.

CB: Jamaal Lascelles He may have struggled at times this campaign, but cast your mind back to the victory over Burnley and Lascelles was arguably one of the best players on the pitch. A repeat performance would be very welcome against the Hornets.

CB: Fabian Schar Newcastle are likely to have more of the ball than their opponents on Saturday and Schar will be a key part of Eddie Howe's side playing out from the back.