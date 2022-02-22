Their draw with the Hammers made it six unbeaten in the league for Newcastle and kept Howe’s side out of the relegation zone.

This weekend they face a Brentford side that, after some good early season form, are on the slide towards relegation danger and one that the Magpies could leapfrog with a victory on Saturday.

United’s performance last weekend means that, once again, Howe has some tough selection headaches to contend with for their trip to the Brentford Community Stadium.

Fans are still eagerly anticipating Bruno Guimaraes’s first start for Newcastle as they continue to sweat over the fitness and availability of Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin.

With a lot for Howe to consider, here, we take a look at the potential line-up he could select for the clash with Brentford:

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka has conceded just four goals in his last six appearances and has rarely been tested in his last few outings. Newcastle’s defensive unit is getting stronger by the game and Dubravka is playing a huge role in this improvement. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2. RB: Emil Krafth Deputising for Kieran Trippier was always going to be a tough task, but Krafth dealt with this task admirably against West Ham. He may have struggled at times, however, the defence remained solid throughout and Krafth played his part in this. Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar Once again, Schar put in a solid shift in defence at the London Stadium as Newcastle repelled everything the Hammers could throw at them. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales

4. CB: Dan Burn After a great debut against Aston Villa, Burn backed this up with another stunning performance against West Ham on Saturday. His presence brings a real calmness to the defence and despite club captain Jamaal Lascelles waiting in the wings, Burn deserves his starting spot in the side. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales