Isaac Hayden drops new hint on his Newcastle United future
Isaac Hayden has hinted that he’s ready to stay at Newcastle United.
Hayden asked to leave the club last summer – and again in January – for family reasons.
However, then-manager Rafa Benitez told the midfielder that he had to stay at St James’s Park.
The 24-year-old – who wanted to move club to be closer to his fiancee and infant daughter – was outstanding in the second half of last season as the club secured its Premier League status with a 13th-placed finish.
Speaking in May, Hayden said: "I think I will be going. I have spoken to the club about it, and they’ve been open and honest with me.
"In football, you never know, so I can’t say for definite."
However, Hayden – who played for new head coach Steve Bruce at Hull City earlier in his career – has hinted a change in his position.
The former England Under-21 international says he will no longer talk about his future – and added that he remains "fully committed" to United.
“The thing is with me is that I’ve made it clear a lot over the last year, but I respect the fans and the football club, and I’m not going to talk about it anymore now,” said Hayden.
“I’m fully committed to the football club as I’ve proven over the last six months. My commitment has never been faulted. Whatever happens, happens. I’m here, I’m playing pre-season games.”