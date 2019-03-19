Isaac Hayden has his say on Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle United future

Rafa Benitez won’t yet talk about his future, but his players are making their feelings clear.

Benitez’s contract at Newcastle United expires in the summer.

When you have a great manager at a football club, the home fans are going to be appreciative. Isaac Hayden

And the club’s hierarchy is waiting to restart contract talks with the 58-year-old, who, for the moment, is focused on securing United’s Premier League status.

Newcastle are just three points from Benitez’s 38-point target following the weekend’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

Isaac Hayden is the latest player to speak about Benitez’s situation at St James’s Park.

“When you have a great manager at a football club, the home fans are going to be appreciative,” said the midfielder.

“There are a lot of good managers in the Premier League, Rafa’s one of them and everyone wants to keep him.

“The players just do the job they do on the pitch and try and learn from him. No players can affect that (Benitez’s future).

“Everyone’s pulling in the right direction.”

DeAndre Yedlin spoke about Benitez’s future last month.

“I think it’s very important (that Benitez stays),” said the defender, who is away with the USA for their friendlies against Ecuador and Chile.

“I think everyone has seen how he has brought the city together.

“Even though we may not have started the season the best, we’ve ended it very well so I think it’s very important.

“As we all know, all the fans love him, the players love him and it would be great if he stayed.”

Benitez last week celebrated his third anniversary at United.

The club’s manager hinted that he could reluctantly walk away if he doesn’t get the backing he feels he needs in the transfer market.

“Always, when you are happy in a place, it’s not easy (to leave),” said Benitez.

“But, at the same time, you want to compete, you want to do well and you want to improve.”