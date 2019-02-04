Isaac Hayden reacts after being denied Newcastle United exit

Isaac Hayden says he's fully focused on helping Newcastle United climb the table – after being denied a move away from the club.

Hayden wanted to leave the club in last month's transfer window for family reasons.

Isaac Hayden.

However, United manager Rafa Benitez didn't believe the club could afford to lose Hayden, who has been starting week in, week out with Jonjo Shelvey, Mohamed Diame and Ki Sung-yueng sidelined.

“This has been a difficult period,” Hayden told the club's official website.

"I’ve not really known whether I was going to be staying here for the second part of the season or whether I was going to be going, but – as I’ve said – as soon as you cross that white line, everything else doesn’t matter.

“You’ve got a job to do, and you always want to try and do your best and show what you’re capable of doing.

"It probably took me a couple of games to get back in my stride, but now I feel fit enough, I feel like I’ve had a good run of games – which is what you need – and I just hope that I can help the team until the end of the season and keep giving 100%.”

Hayden had been linked with a move to Championship club Aston Villa.