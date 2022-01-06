The combative Newcastle United midfielder has been one of Newcastle’s most consistent performers since his arrival in 2016.

After impressing in the Championship, Hayden became a regular first under Rafa Benitez, then under his successor Steve Bruce.

And whilst he has not featured too regularly under Eddie Howe, the former Arsenal and Hull City man is relied upon to add steel and metal into the heart of the Newcastle United midfield.

Things on the field aren’t quite going Newcastle’s way this season, however, Hayden, speaking on the Beautiful Game Podcast, revealed that Howe’s calming presence has been beneficial to the squad and that his temperament is strikingly similar to former Magpies boss Benitez:

“It was never too high and it was never too low, we could have won three or four in a row and everyone is getting overly happy, but he [Benitez] was always the same.

"He would never be too happy when we won or never too sad when we lost.” Hayden said.

“We didn’t win for 10 games or something, and then we finished [the season] quite well. He was the master of not being too high or too low, and it’s the same with Eddie, he’s very good with that as well.

"He’s a firm believer in having that spirit and not being too serious all the time because you end up burning out, because if things aren’t going your way, it’s impossible for the mind.”

