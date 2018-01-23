Islam Slimani high on Newcastle's shortlist amid reports of club-record £20m striker move

Islam Slimani is high on Newcastle United's striker shortlist.

The club, set to sign Chelsea winger Kenedy on loan, is looking to sign a striker in this month's transfer window.

And United manager Rafa Bentiez is understood to be keen on Slimani, who is out of favour at Leicester City.

The 29-year-old, the club's £29million-record signing, has only started one Premier League game since September.

Leicester manager Claude Puel has suggested that Slimani, also linked with Chelsea, will be allowed out on loan.

Newcastle, however, are have reportedly made a £20million move to sign an unnamed striker on a permanent basis.

Asked about Slimani, Puel said: "We have a lot of strikers. We need to make a good balance for the team, to give game time for all the players.

"We will see if some players can win some game time at other clubs, but we have to discuss with these players."