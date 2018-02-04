Islam Slimani misses out on Newcastle debut against Palace

Islam Slimani could make his debut against Manchester United – after missing out against Crystal Palace.

The striker this week joined Newcastle United from Leicester City on a half-season loan.

However, Slimaini – who arrived with a minor thigh injury – failed a late fitness test ahead of this afternoon's game at Selhurst Park.

United manager Rafa Benitez could field Dwight Gayle up front against his former team.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, signed from loan from Sparta Prague, is in Benitez's squad for the Premier League fixture (2.15pm kick-off).

Newcastle beat Palace 1-0 in October thanks to an 86th-minute goal from midfielder Mikel Merino.

Islam Slimani

Only goal difference is keeping 16th-placed United out of the relegation zone.

Find out the Newcastle team here