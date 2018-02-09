Islam Slimani reveals why he has a 'good feeling' about his move to Newcastle

Islam Slimani has a "good feeling" about his move to Newcastle United – thanks to Rafa Benitez.

The Leicester City striker joined the club on loan last month.

And Slimani hopes to make his debut against Manchester United at St James's Park on Sunday.

The 29-year-old – who arrived with a thigh problem – will have a fitness test tomorrow ahead of the televised game.

"It's OK," said Slimani. "I feel very well. I'm working very hard and I feel well.

"I've been working hard last weekend and all week. There are a couple of days to go before the match, so we'll see."

A number of European clubs, including Besiktas and Monaco, were interested in signing Slimani, but the Algeria international was sold on a move to Newcastle after speaking with manager Benitez.

"I think Newcastle's a big club and it's a good choice," said Slimani.

"A lot of clubs got in touch, but I'm pretty sure I made the right choice. I'm here to support the team and have a good second half to the season.

"He (Benitez) phoned me. We had a good chat there was a good feeling between us. It's important to get a call like this, to know that you're wanted by a big coach like him."