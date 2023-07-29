Newcastle United have been linked with moves for Nice duo Jean-Claire Todibo and Khephren Thuram this summer. The pair have also received interest from clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United this summer as their respective futures at the Ligue 1 side remain up in the air.

Thuram, son of former France international Lilian and brother of Marcus Thurham, who has also been linked with a move to St James’ Park, is a 22-year-old defensive midfielder. Todibo, meanwhile, has cropped up as a potential option to bolster the defensive options available to Eddie Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With huge interest in their services, it’s unsurprising that Nice’s sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has been quizzed about their respective futures. Ghisolfi, who joined Nice as sporting director in October, has revealed that whilst they want to keep hold of both Thuram and Todibo, he hasn’t fully closed the door on their departures this summer.

Ghisolfi said, via France Bleu Azur: “They are in demand and somewhere, so much the better.

“They are two internationals, it is a source of pride for Nice. We want to keep all our vital forces but in our way of working, we never attach a player.

“If all the parties can find themselves in a transfer, it can be done. They and their entourage are very good in Nice and are respectful of the institution. If we can keep them, [we will].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad