'It's a Rafa masterclass!': Newcastle fans react as TWO key decisions lead to Watford win

Newcastle United finally have a first win of the season - thanks in part to two inspired substitutes.

Ayoze Perez has come in for criticism from some quarters in recent weeks, but his second half header proved enough as the Magpies picked up their first three points of the new campaign.

The Spaniard was introduced at the end of the first half after Yoshinori Muto picked up a knock while a fellow replacements, Fabian Schar and Ki Sung-Yeung, also earned plenty of plaudits in the win.

And supporters were quick to react to Newcastle's long-awaited triumph, which saw them gain valuable ground as they look to climb up the Premier League table.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@Dan96__ said: "Im an adopted South Korean in honour of Ki and his performance today. The lad was absolutely outstanding"

@BenHolden_ added: "Fabian Schar is phenomenal. Lascelles got a job on trying to get back into that side. Loved when he was straight over to defend Yedlin."

@geordiemanning tweeted: "Not enough mentions for schar on here for me tonight. Helped turn the game along with the other 2 subs"

@Andrewstockdal5 commented: "Great result for #NUFC all the players gave everything well done lads special mention to ki and schar who both changed the game gave us more attacking options.. Onwards and upwards hopefully"

@nufcsanjay posted: "Get in lads, it's been a while since #nufc have provided an emotion other than disappointment. Dug really deep there, proper committed performance. Ki changed the game for me there. We have to build on this now."

@NUFCRossy added: "Ki came on and changed the game"

@marklights_23 said: "Big win for @NUFC Ki & Schar changed the game with their calmness & experience. Thrilled for @AyozePG to get the winner. Keep going mate."

@virtchmeister commented: "Great result today and brilliant support aswell. Ki changed the game when he came on and schar had a stormer at the back happy man tonight"

@GreigStewart1 tweeted: "Sooooooooo happy with a Toon win today, can finally watch MOTD tonight! A Rafa masterclass, tough to beat, grind out a result and finally out of the relegation zone. Onwards & upwards!"

@Gav_Mac22 posted: "Massive 3 points today #NUFC the biggest plus is this is a massive bogey team home and away. Hopefully kicks off our season"