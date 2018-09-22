'It's an absolute disgrace!': Newcastle fans react as owner Mike Ashley makes shock appearance at Crystal Palace draw

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley made a shock appearance during Newcastle United's game at Crystal Palace - and fans have been quick to react.

Ashley attended his first game since May 2017 as he oversaw the goalless draw at Crystal Palace - prompting chants of 'get out of our club' from the travelling supporters, who also unfurled banners protesting against his regime.

The Sports Direct supremo was joined in the stands by colleagues Keith Bishop, Lee Charnley and Justin Barnes.

READ: The full story as Mike Ashley makes shock appearance

On the field, Newcastle ground out a 0-0 with Palace in a game which was largely dominated by the hosts.

Here's how Newcastle United fans reacted on social media - both to Ashley's appearance and the final score:

@MikeWaltersMGM said: "Mike Ashley watching his first Newcastle game since May 2017 at Palace. Hope he's enjoying the evidence of an impoverished team still looking for first win of the season"

"I bet he doesn't show up at St James' Park anytime soon though," added @Joe1989NUFC.

@Amad5eghal joked: "Hopefully he does a post match press conference to say he’s sold the club."

"Just why? What is the point?," asked @swrain79.

REPORT: How Newcastle's goalless draw with Crystal Palace happened

@Northernlass245 added: "This man will never give up. He just digs his heels in and he has enough money to do it. Arrogance at it's most "

"The man is a joke. Needs to sell up and leave immediately!" tweeted @DanielB00955238.

@daveyL1234 said: "Sounds like another pathetic effort by #NUFC today...what a lifeless club we’ve become. Ashley literally picking the final bones from our carcass. Escaping the drop will be some feat."

"Please Mike Ashley just sell the club because this cannot continue,it's an absolute disgrace," added @MyDustyBin.

@DeeHayes said: "This. Is. Aaaaaawful."

"The passing today has been atrocious," added @geordie809

MORE: Off-field issues dominate as Newcastle seal point

@beandog0404 posted: "Why does rafa take no risks at all another boring game"

"We are an incredibly poor team, thankfully there’s a few down there with us. This is what 11 years of Mike Ashley does to your club," added @CellandMichael

@embleton01 said: "A draw away from home is a good point. However watching us play & with the lack of quality in the squad in my opinion we are only heading one way & that's down. Just can't compete with the rest of the league it's awful to watch"