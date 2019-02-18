'It was nice to show the manager I can still play' - Karl Darlow on his Newcastle return, injury frustrations & his battle for the No 1 shirt with under-fire Martin Dubravka

Karl Darlow is delighted to have finally put a difficult last 12 months at Newcastle United behind him.

And he believes he's fit and ready to challenge under-fire Martin Dubravka for the Magpies' No 1 shirt.

Karl Darlow has not seen much action for United over the course of the last 12 months, but started against CSKA Moscow on Saturday.

Since the arrival of the Slovakian Darlow has seen his gametime severely limited - the former Nottingham Forest goalie has started just one game, against his former club, in the EFL Cup back in August.

An elbow injury, which kept him out of the first-team picture for two months, has also seen youngster Freddie Woodman leapfrog the 28-year-old in the pecking order.

But Darlow was one of the stand out performers in Newcastle's 1-1 friendly draw with CSKA Moscow in Spain - making a string of crucial save in 45 impressive first half minutes.

And he's happy to remind manager Rafa Benitez that he can still play.

"I enjoyed being out there, getting a run out - it was good to show him (Benitez) I can still play," he said.

"I have not played for seven months so it was good for me to get out there.

"I need to stay fit. Everything seems OK now but I was out for two months. It was the worst injury I have ever had.

"I tore the ligament in the elbow. I tried to train on for four or five weeks but it was no good. It was frustrating but it is now good to be back.

"Hopefully I can just carry on and keep pushing Martin all the way."

After a stunning first 12 months at United, Dubravka has come in for some criticism for costing United goals against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and also being seen as culpable in Wolves' equaliser last week.

Darlow insists any criticism is unfounded, though, as his keeper rival is one of the business.

"He is a top goalkeeper. His all round game it brilliant," said Darlow.

"The life of a goalkeeper involves the odd mistake here and there. We have to just get on with it.

"We are all here to help him through it."

Competition for places is healthy in the goalkeeper's union at United, but Darlow understands the need for similar battles all over the park and he thinks Benitez has managed to deliver that with his January transfer business.

"The squad is bigger because of the January window and it is just what we needed - we know it is going to be tough between now and the end of the season," he said.

"We played well but I was busy at the end of the half. It was a good competitive game - a good run out for the boys."