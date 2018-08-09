'It was the right time to leave' - Ivan Toney reflects on his Newcastle United exit

Ivan Toney believes it was the right time for him to leave Newcastle after securing a permanent switch to Peterborough.

The striker was not part of Rafa Benitez's plans at St James's Park and has been sacrificed as part of the club's stuttering youth team revamp.

Ivan Toney

Toney has signed a three-year deal with the Posh.

And according to owner Darragh MacAnthony the League One outfit have sealed a "substantial six figure" deal.

"I felt it was the right time to leave," said Toney, reflecting on his exit.

"I wasn't really playing at Newcastle - I was just going out on loan.

"Peterborough was the right club for me to get my head down.

"It is a bit annoying going out on loan plenty of times - it is better to stay at one club and prove your point. I can't wait to get started.

"I was far from home in Newcastle but I am closer now. Maybe now I won't get so lonely and will see my family more."

Toney, 22, was linked with Sunderland earlier this summer.

Signed for Northampton Town in the summer of 2015, Toney made just four substitute appearances for the Magpies.

He spent time on loan at Barnsley, Shrewsbuty, Scunthorpe and Wigan.

Confirming the news, a Newcastle club statement said: "Everyone at Newcastle United wishes the player the best for the future."