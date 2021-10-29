'It's a bit boring for you lads' – Graeme Jones on talks with Newcastle United's new owners and his future

Jones will take interim charge for the second successive match as the current Premier League league leaders visit St James’s Park.

Last week, the Magpies drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace – their first game since Steve Bruce’s departure.

Jones will hold talks with Amanda Staveley & Co after full-time against the European champions to discover if his caretaker spell will be extended, or if a new manager is close to being appointed.

He said: "I’m not looking past my remit which is the Chelsea at home.

“I’m sure I’ll have a discussion with the new owners on Saturday night or Sunday and they’ll let me know what the plan is going forward.

"I’m ready for everything. We’ll have to wait and see. It’s in their (new owners’) hands, not mine.”

Jones revealed he remains in regular contact with the new owners, who are searching for a permanent successor to Bruce.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre is current favourite with the bookmakers.

He added: "I’m in regular contact with them (the new owners). Nothing’s changed on that front.

"I’m just preparing the team. I know it’s a bit boring for you lads with the old football cliches but that is genuinely where we are as a football club.

"What happens between now and January 1 is going to define our season. I must concentrate on the Chelsea game.

"I’ve not thought about anything I can assure you. “

