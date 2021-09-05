'It's a great honour' - The nine reasons why Callum Wilson is invaluable to Newcastle United

For years, the St James’s Park crowd had been crying out for a genuine ‘number nine’.

Players like Joelinton, Salomon Rondon, Dwight Gayle and Papiss Cisse tried, but for a variety of reasons, none of them had a long lasting impact as Newcastle’s main striker.

Wilson is the new man tasked with those great expectations and so far, it appears he can carry those on his shoulders.

Few things excite a full St James’s Park like a proven goalscorer and Wilson reciprocates this feeling.

Speaking after the friendly against Doncaster Rovers before he had even played in front of 52,000 home fans, Wilson revealed his delight at scoring with supporters present.

"It was nice in front of the fans,” Wilson told BBC Radio Newcastle.

“I’m grateful for those guys to travel down in the evening, and celebrate with us.

“It was really nice, you know. It’s why you come to clubs like this and play football. It’s such a massive club. It’s a pleasure to play in front of them, all singing their hearts out. They’ve got chants about your name, its’s a nice feeling It makes you feel 10ft tall.”

Despite signing just one year ago, Wilson has become Newcastle’s main man and they will likely be reliant on his goals once again this season.

Therefore, we’ve taken a look at nine reasons why the 29-year-old has become invaluable to Steve Bruce’s side:

1. Desire for goals Strikers are judged on goals and the good news for Newcastle fans is that is all Wilson wants to do - score goals. In an interview with Alan Shearer for The Athletic, Wilson commented: "I base everything on goals...I live, sleep and eat goals." No one can deny he hasn't backed-up this claim during his short time on Tyneside either.

2. The number nine Wilson took the number nine shirt in preseason and Newcastle fans were delighted when he called it an "honour" to wear: "It's a great honour to wear the No.9 shirt," said Wilson. "It means so much to the club, to the supporters. I feel that it's an honour to be able to put it on, and make sure when I do wear it, I do it justice."

3. Freeing Joelinton Joelinton struggled in his first season at Newcastle, forced into becoming the main-man up-front. However, Wilson's arrival has taken the goalscoring pressure off the Brazilian and allowed him to play as a 'second striker' - a role in which he has arguably given his best performances.

4. Penalties Newcastle's Carabao Cup defeat to Burnley on penalties was a disappointing exit, highlighted by the fact their main penalty taker wasn't in the squad. Before joining the club, Matt Ritchie was Newcastle's penalty taker and he was a reliable option, however, misses against Everton and Southampton showed a slight-weakness in that area. So far, Wilson has a 100% record from the spot and long may that continue.