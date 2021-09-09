'It’s horrendous' - Ex-Arsenal star reacts to possible Newcastle United injury blow

The former Bournemouth winger withdrew from the Scotland squad earlier this week and was later pictured with crutches and a protective boot on his right foot.

The early signs aren’t promising and it is likely the 27-year-old will join Martin Dubravka, Jonjo Shelvey and possibly Callum Wilson in the treatment room.

“It’s not great,” Campbell told Football Insider.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser could be set for a spell on the sidelines. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“A lot of the time you wear a boot and crutches are a precaution. But it doesn’t look great for the weekend until we really find out what’s happened.

“I’m sure he’ll have had it scanned to see the extent of the damage, but it didn’t look good.

“Steve Bruce must be thinking he’s walked under a ladder or run over a black cat or something. He has got no luck at the moment. It’s horrendous.”

Since joining on a free transfer last summer, Fraser has struggled to put a consistent run of games together.

As well as injuries, the player was also red-carded last season after picking up two yellows in the infamous 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

In total, he’s made just 26 appearances under Bruce, registering one goal and three assists.

Fraser reportedly asked coaches at Newcastle to teach him to play as a number eight after Bruce changed to the 5-3-2 formation.

He played in central midfield against Burnley in the Carabao Cup but only came alive when he got into a natural wide area.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.