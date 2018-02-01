Jack Colback breaks silence on 'difficult few months' at Newcastle after joining Forest on loan

Jack Colback's keen to get back on the field with loan club Nottingham Forest – after a "difficult few months" at Newcastle United.

Colback was frozen out by Rafa Benitez last August after playing in the club's early pre-season friendlies.

The midfielder was told he didn't have a future at St James's Park and sent to train at the Academy, but he failed to secure a move away before the summer transfer window closed.

Colback, under contract at United for another 18 months, last night joined Championship club Forest on loan until the end of the season.

"It's good to sign here," said the Killingworth-born player. "It's nice to get out on loan and hopefully play some games. It's been a difficult few months for me, but I'm looking forward to the opportunity here.

"The club were very keen to get it done, and that was a big factor. They showed a lot of interest, and I've heard lots of good things about the manager (Aitor Karanka) from players who have played for him before.

"It's a really good club with great history behind it and a good fan base. I'm just looking forward to getting going."

Colback, signed as a free agent in 2014 after his Sunderland contract expired, helped Newcastle win the Championship last season and also played in the division with loan club Ipswich Town earlier in his career.

"I'm used to this league," said Colback. "I had a season and a half with Ipswich when I was younger, and obviously last season with Newcastle winning the league.

"I know what this league's all about. It's a tough league and every game's tough. You don't get a lot of time on the ball, or a lot of space, but I'm prepared for it.

"I will give 100%, try my hardest for the team, for my team-mates and the staff, and hopefully I can put in some good performances."