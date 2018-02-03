Jack Colback hits out after being shown 'no respect' at Newcastle

Jack Colback hit out at Newcastle United after making a belated first appearance of the season.

Colback played 90 minutes for loan club Nottingham Forest in their 2-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic came off the bench for the home side.

Colback – who was told to train at Newcastle's Academy by manager Rafa Benitez last summer – joined Forest on transfer deadline day.

And the 28-year-old, speaking at the Fulham game, said he felt he hadn't been shown enough "respect" by United.

Colback told BBC Nottingham: "“It's been difficult. To be honest with you, there's been no respect shown my way whatsoever (at Newcastle).

“It's my first game in four or five months, and I'm just pleased to get through it."

Asked about the game, Colback said: "Disappointed overall with the result.

"I think we plenty of clear enough chances to get something from the game. We looked solid and comfortable. We matched them and were very organised.

"I felt alright and a lot better than I thought. It's nice to be in the first team environment here."

Colback, signed as a free agent in 2014 after his Sunderland contract expired, has another 18 months on his United deal.